Jagmeet Singh says NDP will support Liberal budget

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his caucus will support the 2022 federal budget.

Singh says the budget introduced by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland honours the agreement he made last month to support the Liberals on key votes like budgets in return for the government moving on NDP priorities in health care, housing and reconciliation.

The New Democrats had been confident there would be no surprises in the federal budget and that the Liberals would honour spending pledges made in their confidence and supply pact.

Daniel Blaikie, the NDP finance critic, had earlier said the budget is ``the first test'' of the agreement and the NDP would be watching closely to see if the Liberals deliver on their promises.

The NDP agreed to prop up the minority Liberal government until 2025, including voting for its budget so it passes through the Commons.

In return for support on the budget and confidence motions, it secured a string of policy pledges from the Liberals, many of which needed funding this year.

