Jagmeet Singh says opposition leaders have yet to meet to discuss possible public inquiry

N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh says opposition leaders have yet to meet to discuss terms of reference for a possible public inquiry into foreign interference.



The Liberal government is asking opposition parties to do four things -- find someone to lead the inquiry, set the terms of reference, come up with a timeline and determine how it will deal with sensitive information.



Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says getting their help is a way to avoid the partisan ``buffoonery'' that has taken over the topic following media reports about allegations that China meddled in the last two federal elections.



The New Democrats, Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have said they want to see a public inquiry called and concluded before the next federal election.



Wesley Wark, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, says that timeline seems unlikely.



Former governor general David Johnston announced last week he will resign as the government's special rapporteur on the issue by the end of this month.