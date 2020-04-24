Jail guards will get protective masks in Ontario
It was an issue that came to light after guards at the Niagara Detention Centre publicly complained they were not allowed to wear masks on the job despite fears of COVID-19 spreading in our jails.
After a weeks long dispute, the government has now agreed to give jail guards protective face masks.
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union and the Ministry of the Solicitor General reached a deal Wednesday that makes in mandatory for all staff and visitors to jails wear surgical masks.