Jail in Thorold dealing with outbreak of COVID-19
The Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.
Niagara Region Public Health and officials at the jail are working to get control of the outbreak, in which over 30 inmates have now tested positive for the virus.
A Public Health official has told the St. Catharines Standard that 70% of the inmates infected were not fully vaccinated.
Some inmates have been transferred to other correctional facilities to isolate.
It's not clear if any staff members are impacted by the outbreak.
There are currently 16 outbreaks of COVID being tracked by public health officials.
