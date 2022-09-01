Jamaica will send fact-finding mission to Canada to investigate migrant farmers' working conditions

The government of Jamaica has announced a fact-finding mission to look into conditions migrant workers are facing in Canada.

Last month, Jamaican migrant farm workers in Niagara sent an open letter to Jamaica's Ministry of Labour requesting more support, saying they were facing 'systematic slavery' conditions at Ontario's farms.

The letter also detailed the death of 57-year-old Garvin Yapp, who was killed this summer after an accident with a tobacco harvester in Norfolk County.

According to Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, three other farm workers died in August.

The letter went on to claim that workers were being treated like mules and were being exposed to dangerous chemicals without protection.

The Jamaican government says it will send a team of investigators to Canada to investigate the claims and working conditions.