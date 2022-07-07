James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of ``The Godfather'' and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper ``Brian's Song'' and the casino boss in ``Las Vegas,'' has died. He was 82.
His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday.
A tweet from Caan's official account said, ``The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.''
Caan introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy's Will Ferrell in ``Elf.''
