Jann Arden announces new tour date for the Meridian Centre

Jann Arden has announced the rescheduled date for her appearance at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee singer and songwriter will be in the Garden City on May 27, 2022 as part of her Jann Arden Live! Tour.

Tickets bought for the previous tour date last year will be honoured.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at www.livenation.com or www.ticketmaster.ca. 

