Jann Arden to play Meridian Centre in St. Catharines in May

Jann Arden will be coming to St. Catharines in May.

She will play the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines on May 19th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 7th at 10am, and will range in price from $49.50 to $125.

Arden is a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author, and soon-to-be Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee.

You can hear her podcast on 610CKTB on Sundays at 6pm.