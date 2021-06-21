Japanese spectators will be allowed at Olympic Games

Fans will be allowed to watch the Olympics games in person.

A decision was announced this morning that will allow up to 50 percent capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000 fans, at Olympic venues during the games.

All spectators will be from Japan as a decision to ban international fans was made months ago.

Fans must all wear masks, they will not be allowed to cheer, and they must go straight home after the event.

The move goes against the advice of Japan's top medical adviser who has said the safest way to host the games is without fans.

The Tokyo Olympics Games begin July 23rd.