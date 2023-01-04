Jax was able to track down a suspect wanted in four break and enters at St. Catharines restaurants

Niagara Police Service Dog Jax was able to help officers track down a break and enter suspect in St. Catharines.

After four restaurants in St. Catharines were broken into overnight Tuesday officers were able to find the suspect vehicle abandoned in the area of Hillview Road and Kent Street.

Officers set up a perimeter and PSD Jax led officers through the thick underbrush along 12 Mile Creek, over a fence and into a backyard on Hillview Road.

A male suspect hiding in the backyard and was arrested without incident.

A second suspect was able to escape.

31-year-old Raven James Tempest of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with Break and Enter Commit - Place Other Than Dwelling (3 Counts), Break and Enter Non-Dwelling with Intent (2 Counts), Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Trespass at Night, Fail to Comply with a Probation Order, and Theft of Motor Vehicle.

St. Catharines detectives from the Street Crime Unit are continuing this investigation in an attempt to identify the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233.