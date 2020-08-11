Jays ready to play their first home game in Buffalo

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally ready to open their home away from home.

The Jays will play their first game in Buffalo, New York, tonight when they open a two-game series against the Miami Marlins.

The federal government denied the team permission to play games at Toronto's Rogers Centre due to concerns over players travelling in and out of the country.

After stadium-sharing deals with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles fell through, the Jays settled on Buffalo's Sahlen Field as a temporary home base for the shortened 2020 season.