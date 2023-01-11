Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
A guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock `n' roll, Jeff Beck has died.
He was 78.
His representatives said in a statement Wednesday that Beck died Tuesday after ``suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis.
Beck influenced generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player.
Beck first came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds and then went out on his own in a solo career that incorporated hard rock, jazz, funky blues and even opera.
He was known for his improvising, love of harmonics and the whammy bar on his preferred guitar, the Fender Stratocaster.
On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv— Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023
