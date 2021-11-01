Jeff Dunham will bring colourful cast of characters to Meridian Centre stage

A comedian known for his mastery of ventriloquism will be bringing his colourful characters to the Meridian Centre stage.

Jeff Dunham will be making a stop in St. Catharines on March 13th, 2022 as part of his 'Seriously!?' tour.

Along with his usual cast of characters including Peanut and Walter, Dunham will bring the newest member of the troupe along - Url, Walter's grandson.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 8th at 10 a.m.