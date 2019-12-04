Jeff McCormick moving from acting chief to Chief of St. Catharines Fire

After more than two years serving as 'acting fire chief' St. Catharines Council has officially named Jeff McCormick as the head of the fire department.

McCormick was just settling into his role as deputy fire chief in 2017 when Chief Dave Wood needed to take a health related leave of absence.

McCormick stepped up into the leadership role on an interim basis in July of that year.

Officials with the city thank Wood for his time leading the department.

During his tenure as acting chief, McCormick led the department through the adoption of the new Fire Master Plan and he says he is excited to continue working in 'an excellent

community and an excellent fire department.'