Jeffs named new Chair of the Niagara Parks Commission

April Jeffs has been named the new Chair of the Niagara Parks Commission.

The Former Wainfleet Mayor has been appointed to the position after serving as the Vice-Chair for the last two years.

Click HERE to listen to April speaking with Tom McConnell.

“I am pleased to welcome April Jeffs as the new Chair of the Niagara Parks Commission,” said Minister Lisa MacLeod. “Her background in public service, tourism, and experience as Vice-Chair of the NPC through the pandemic, under the leadership of my dear late friend Sandie Bellows, will prove invaluable as the historic agency continues to move forward and enhance the tourism experience for one of this country’s greatest visitor destinations.”

Jeffs becomes Chair of the 12-person, provincially appointed Commission.

She takes the helm following the passing of former Chair Sandie Bellows last fall.