Jeopardy announces interim show host

Ken Jennings, one of the greatest Jeopardy players ever will take over as the game show's interim host when it resumes production on November 30.

The show announcing the popular game will begin its first production of new episodes since the death of Alex Trebek next week.

Trebek, the beloved host of the show, tragically passed away two weeks ago at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.

When production starts next Monday, legendary Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings will guest host.

He’ll be followed by several other guest hosts who have yet to be announced.