Jeremy Hansen to be first Canadian astronaut in deep space

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen is going to be part of the Artemis-2 crew that will be the first to venture beyond Earth's orbit and around the dark side of the moon.

Artemis-2 is slated to launch as early as November of next year.

The 47-year-old from London, Ontario was a colonel and CF-18 pilot in the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The other three astronauts will all be American, making Canada and the U-S the only two countries to ever venture that far into space.