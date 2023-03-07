Job Fair for Niagara Parks being held in Niagara Falls today
Start Me Up Niagara is hosting a Job Fair for Niagara Parks today.
The Hospitality and Tourism Industry Job Fair will be held at the McBain Centre in Niagara Falls as Niagara Parks lookign to hire positions in the culinary services, retail, and other service jobs.
Registered applicants will have in-person, one-on-one time with representative from Niagara Parks.
It will be held from 1- 4 p.m. today.
-
Blake Secord, Skylon Tower Job Fair March 11th
Skylon Tower’s In-House Job Fair on March 11, 2023 from 11am to 2pm
-
Robert Williamson - One of Grassy Narrows Elders
Robert Williamson speaks with Karl as the UN Special Rapporteur is visiting Canada this week. For more than five decades, the people of the northwestern Ontario Indigenous Anishinaabe community of Grassy Narrows First Nation have been forced to live with the devastating consequences of government indifference to their lives and safety. In the 1960s, the provincial government allowed massive amounts of mercury waste to be dumped into their river system.
-