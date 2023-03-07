Job Fair for Niagara Parks being held in Niagara Falls today

Start Me Up Niagara is hosting a Job Fair for Niagara Parks today.

The Hospitality and Tourism Industry Job Fair will be held at the McBain Centre in Niagara Falls as Niagara Parks lookign to hire positions in the culinary services, retail, and other service jobs.

Registered applicants will have in-person, one-on-one time with representative from Niagara Parks.

It will be held from 1- 4 p.m. today.

