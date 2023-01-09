Job fair in Niagara Falls this weekend as Niagara Parks looks to hire 350 additional employees

Niagara Parks is getting ready to host job fairs to hire 350 additional employees.

CEO David Adames tells CKTB they are preparing for a busier tourism year, and they are hiring for full and part-time positions.

"If you're looking to work directly with visitors we have front-facing positions like restaurant workers, retain and attraction sales associates, guest ambassadors, ambassadors who can work in the Niagara Glen on nature trails. If you're a little more shy and want to work behind the scenes, we have cooks, labourers, a wide variety of positions."

A job fair will be held this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Table Rock Centre in the Grand Hall on the second floor.

Additional job fairs will be held over the next few months. Click here for the full schedule.