Job fair tonight in Lincoln

Job seekers will want to visit Lincoln tonight.

The Town is hosting a job fair at Great Lakes Christian Highschool in Beamsville.

More than 25 employers will be on site.

Click HERE to listen to Liliana Busnello discuss the job for on Niagara In The Morning.

Everyone is reminded to bring their resume as many part time and full time jobs are open.

The job fair is free and runs from 6-8pm.

https://www.lincoln.ca/recreation-arts-culture/community-events/town-lincoln-job-fair