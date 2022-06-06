Job market for women in Niagara is improving
There are some positive signs when it comes to women working in Niagara.
The latest data shows that there are more women employed and seeking employment than there were pre-pandemic.
Rachel Crane from the Niagara Workforce Planning Board says the participation rate for women is higher now than pre-pandemic (60% in April 2022 compared to 53% in April 2019).
She adds that more women are also employed as the employment rate is higher now for women than pre-pandemic (56% in April 2022 compared to 50% in April 2019).
On top of that more women are actively looking for work as the unemployment rate is higher now than pre-pandemic (6.5% in April 2022 compared to 4.9% in April 2019).
Crane says one thing to keep in mind is that the overall workforce has grown since 2019.
