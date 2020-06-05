Jobless numbers hit new high in May

No surprise, the jobless numbers are in and Canada experienced record high unemployment last month.

But it wasn't as bad as some economists had predicted.

The economy added over 289,000 jobs in May, as public health restrictions began to ease.

The rate rose to 13.7 percent, lower than the 15 percent some had predicted.

Here in Niagara, the rate climbed from 9.9 percent in April to 12.6 percent last month.

Provincially, we are seeing a big jump in the jobless numbers, with the rate for May coming in at 13.6 percent from 11.3 percent the month before.

Meantime south of the border, the U.S. economy added two and-a-half million jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell to 13-point-three percent. ...a sligh uptick in the rate.