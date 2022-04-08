Jobless rate falls to record low as economy adds 72,500 jobs in March

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate in March fell to its lowest rate on record as the economy added 72,500 jobs.

The agency says the unemployment rate fell to 5.3 per cent compared with 5.5 per cent in February it is the lowest rate on record since comparable data became available in 1976.

Gains were concentrated in Ontario and Quebec, with Ontario adding 35,000 jobs.

Total hours worked rose 1.3% in March.

Average hourly wages increased 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In Niagara, the unemployment rate dipped a bit to 6.2%, from 6.3%.

An estimated 7,500 jobs were added in the Region last month and 37k more people are working compared to this time last year.