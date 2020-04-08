Jobs have been lost, housing has become unstable, and hope has been shaken: YWCA Niagara

The YWCA is hoping the Niagara community will help residents living in their emergency shelters.

Executive Director, Elisabeth Zimmermann says while they don’t normally share their concerns like this, hundreds of women and children are suffering, including those individuals in Niagara's emergency shelters.

She says many families’ journeys to financial stability and independent living have been put on hold during the pandemic, forcing them to remain in shelter.

She says jobs have been lost, housing has become unstable, and hope has been shaken.

Zimmermann is asking residents for a special donation of $49 to help them get through these uncertain times.

She shared a story about a client named Chloe, saying the mom of two young boys was just about to move out of emgency shelter when she lost her job due to the pandemic.

Click here if you are interested in donating.