Jody Wilson Raybould will not run in next federal election

Jody Wilson Raybould has announced she will not run in the next federal election.

In a statement posted to social media today the Independent MP for Vancouver-Grenville says she has been reflecting on what she can do next to tackle problems locally and beyond and decided those efforts will not be in Parliament.

Wilson Raybould is a former Liberal party member who served as justice minister and attorney general from 2015 to 2019 and briefly as veterans minister and associate national defence minister before she was removed from caucus during the SNC-Lavalin affair.

In April of 2019 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced it was 'the will of caucus' to remove Wilson Raybould and Jane Philpott from the federal Liberal caucus stating, "Whether it's taping conversations without consent or repeatedly expressing a lack of confidence in our government and in me personally as leader, it's become clear that Ms. Wilson Raybould and Dr. Philpott can no longer be part of our Liberal team."

Wilson Raybould responded by saying "I hold my head high… I have no regrets. I spoke the truth as I will continue to do."

Her statement today echoed those sentiments, writing, "I have noticed a change in Parliament, a regression. It has become more and more toxic and ineffective while simultaneously marginalizing individuals from certain backgrounds. Federal politics is, in my view, increasingly a disgraceful triumph of harmful partisanship over substantive action."

In 2019, she sat as an Independent.