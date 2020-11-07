Joe Biden declared winner of US election

Following a record voter turnout, Joe Biden has been declared President-Elect of the United States.

He won Pennsylvania on Saturday to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House.

Biden also carried Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to making Trump the first incumbent since George H.W. Bush to lose his bid for a second term.

He is the first presidential candidate in history to surpass 70 million votes.

Kamala Harris will be the first female, and the first person of colour, vice-president of the United States.