John Hopkins University reports global COVID-19 death toll tops 5 million

The global COVID-19 death toll has now topped 5 million less than 2 years into the pandemic.

According to John Hopkins University, the total number of deaths now stands at 5,000,425.

The United States, European Union, Britain, and Brazil account for nearly half of all reported deaths so far, but experts believe the actual number of global deaths may be higher due to reporting issues in some countries.

Over 740,000 deaths are attributed to the US alone.