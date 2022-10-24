John Tory handed third term as mayor of Toronto

John Tory has been elected mayor of Toronto for a third consecutive term.

The 68-year-old defeated 30 other mostly unknown candidates after many criticized his record on transit, housing and other municipal issues.

During the campaign, Tory repeatedly highlighted his years of experience in the job and his ability to work with other governments.

He's pledged to keep taxes below the rate of inflation, aims to increase housing supply by permitting more ``missing middle housing,'' which includes duplexes and small apartment blocks, and has cited his commitment to the city's $28-billion transit plan.

Tory's win comes as the province has handed more power to the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa , he has hinted at the possibility of using the so-called strong mayor powers to pass some of his proposed hosing plan if it faces opposition.

In 2018, Tory took about 63.5 per cent of the vote, up from the roughly 40 per cent of the vote he won in 2014 when he defeated now-Premier Doug Ford who stepped in mid-campaign for his brother, the late and controversial Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

Here in Niagara, we have declared Fort Erie's Wayne Redekop, Niagara Falls' Jim Diodati, and Pelham's Marvin Junkin winners so far tonight.