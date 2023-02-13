John Tory to stay on as mayor of Toronto for this week's budget debate

Toronto's budget chief says Mayor John Tory,who recently announced plans to resign after an affair with a former staffer, is committed to finishing the city's budget process.



Coun. Gary Crawford says Tory has indicated he will stay on as mayor through Wednesday's pivotal debate over the proposed budget.



Tory stunned observers on Friday when he announced his resignation plan after admitting to an ``inappropriate relationship'' with someone who used to work on his team.



As of Monday morning, the city confirmed Tory had not submitted a letter of resignation and his office had not answered questions about the timing of his departure.



Experts had speculated Tory may wait to officially resign in order to push through his budget, the first he prepared under new so-called strong mayor powers granted by the Ontario government.



The province has said the powers, including a veto over council changes to the budget, would not transfer to an interim or acting mayor.