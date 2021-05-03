Johnson & Johnson vaccine could help vaccinate Niagara's homeless population

Although Niagara's top doctor doesn't anticipate getting many doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, he says it will help vulnerable populations.

The doses have not yet been distributed across the country, but Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Mustafa Hirji notes the single dose shot will have some important utility.

"We've already done some vaccination of the homeless population. We had struggles getting them back for a second dose. With this vaccine any further work we do with the population, we only need to find them once and vaccinate them."

The vaccine could also be used to inoculate home-bound people quickly.

Canada received 300,000 Johnson & Johnson doses last week, but the National Advisory Committee on Immunization hasn't issued guidance yet on how it should be used.

Hirji also says the daily number of cases have been trending down for 10 days now, but Niagara's numbers still remain high.