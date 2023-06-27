Johnston submits final confidential report on foreign interference

David Johnston has officially wrapped his term as special rapporteur on foreign interference.



He submitted his final confidential report on the issue to the prime minister Monday.



The former governor general was appointed to the role in March, as the Liberal government faced increasing pressure to tackle allegations that China meddled in the last two federal elections.



He announced his plans to resign the role earlier this month, saying the atmosphere around his work had become too partisan.



The director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, David Vigneault, told a House committee in March that the 2019 and 2021 elections were free and fair.



Still, opposition party leaders called for a public inquiry into the issue.



Johnston concluded in his initial report that a public inquiry would not be useful given the constraints of national security laws and the amount of classified information that will be dealt with.