Joint government initiative investing money in Niagara schools to improve COVID-19 protections

The District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board are getting some money to improve COVID-19 protections.

The federal and provincial governments will be giving the DSBN $13,041,255 and the Niagara Catholic Board $7,089,000 through the COVID-19 Reliance Infrastructure Stream.

Funding can be used to support retrofits and other upgrades such as HVAC renovations, installing water bottle refilling stations, and space reconfigurations such as new walls and doors.

The Ontario government reports 95 percent of Ontario schools have reported upgrades or enhancements to their air filtration systems.

It comes as students are preparing to begin learning from home again as in-person classes will not return after this week's Spring Break.