Joint NRP and OPP investigation leads to charge in prize fraud scheme

A joint investigation between Niagara Regional Police and the Caledon OPP detachment has lead to the arrest of a 53 year old from Caledon.

The investigation into a prize fraud scheme began earlier this year after a victim said they received a phone call from an unknown person claiming the victim had won a multimillion dollar prize.

The suspect claimed a fee was required before the prize could be claimed.

The victim sent the requested money and then received another call asking for more. At this point the victim called the police.

Officers have now charged 53 year old Donna Gordon-Allen with fraud over $5,000.