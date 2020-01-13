Joker leads the way in Oscar nominations

Joker and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood lead the pack after this morning's Oscar nomination announcement.

The flick featuring the iconic Batman villain garnered 11 nods, while the nostalgic look at tinsel town comes in close behind with 10.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and Joaquin Phoenix will compete for Best Leading Actor, while Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, and Charlize Theron compete for Leading Actress.

Martin Scorese, Todd Phillips, Sam Mendez, Quentin Tarantino, and Boon Joon Ho are competing for Best Director.

This is the 92nd annual Academy Awards. It's also the second straight year were organizers have opted to go without a formal host for the awards show.

Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (JoJo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombsell)

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Joker

Ad Astra

Ford v. Ferrari

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated Short

DCera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window

Saria

A Sister

Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In the Neighbourhood)

Anthony Hawkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short Subject

In The Absence

Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Parasite

Film Editing

Ford V. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Make Up and Hairstyling

Bombsell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Way" Toy Story 4

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" Rocketman

"I'm Standing With You" Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown" Frozen 2

"Stand Up" Harriet

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Directing

The Irishman (Martin Scorese)

Joker (Todd Phillips)

1917 (Sam Mendez)

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bon Joon Ho)

Best Picture