Joker leads the way in Oscar nominations
Joker and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood lead the pack after this morning's Oscar nomination announcement.
The flick featuring the iconic Batman villain garnered 11 nods, while the nostalgic look at tinsel town comes in close behind with 10.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and Joaquin Phoenix will compete for Best Leading Actor, while Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, and Charlize Theron compete for Leading Actress.
Martin Scorese, Todd Phillips, Sam Mendez, Quentin Tarantino, and Boon Joon Ho are competing for Best Director.
This is the 92nd annual Academy Awards. It's also the second straight year were organizers have opted to go without a formal host for the awards show.
Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
- Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
- Scarlett Johansson (JoJo Rabbit)
- Florence Pugh (Little Women)
- Margot Robbie (Bombsell)
Costume Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Sound Mixing
- Joker
- Ad Astra
- Ford v. Ferrari
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Sound Editing
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short
- DCera
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Live Action Short
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor's Window
- Saria
- A Sister
Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In the Neighbourhood)
- Anthony Hawkins (The Two Popes)
- Al Pacino (The Irishman)
- Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
- Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)
Documentary Feature
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Documentary Short Subject
- In The Absence
- Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You're A Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
Production Design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Parasite
Film Editing
- Ford V. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Cinematography
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Visual Effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Make Up and Hairstyling
- Bombsell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Animated Feature Film
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Original Song
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Way" Toy Story 4
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" Rocketman
- "I'm Standing With You" Breakthrough
- "Into The Unknown" Frozen 2
- "Stand Up" Harriet
Adapted Screenplay
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
- Knives Out
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Parasite
Leading Actor
- Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
- Leo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)
- Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
- Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
- Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Leading Actress
- Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
- Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
- Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
- Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Directing
- The Irishman (Martin Scorese)
- Joker (Todd Phillips)
- 1917 (Sam Mendez)
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
- Parasite (Bon Joon Ho)
Best Picture
- Ford v. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Parasite
-
