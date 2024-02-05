Joni Mitchell performs and Celine Dion appears at Grammy Awards

Joni Mitchell marked her first-ever performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday following years of health setbacks, while Celine Dion emerged as a surprise presenter in the final minutes of the show, herself making a rare appearance since announcing her own health troubles.



The two Canadian music legends were among the brightest moments on a night which saw several other homegrown talents secure their own Grammy milestones.



Dion earned a standing ovation from the audience before she opened the album of the year envelope to reveal Taylor Swift's ``Midnights'' as the winner.



Mitchell secured a historic moment of her own in the pre-broadcast ceremony, taking home her 10th golden gramophone for best folk album for ``Joni Mitchell Live at Newport,'' a recording which captured her return to performing in July 2022.



Walking slowly with a cane as she was escorted to the microphone, Mitchell took the stage as the audience rose to its feet.