Jordan Arena staff member tests positive for COVID

The Town of Lincoln is reporting that a part-time staff person at the Jordan Arena has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member is undergoing mandatory self-isolation measures and the town officials will be working actively with Niagara Region Public Health officials to trace the source of the exposure.

Public Health will be conducting contact tracing.

To date, the Town of Lincoln has not been contacted by Public Health of any other potential exposures to staff or visitors.

This case is in addition to a positive case identified on the weekend in a patron who visited Jordan Arena as part of a user group on November 9, 2020.

Out of an abundance of caution, staff will be conducting a deeper cleaning of Jordan Arena this evening.