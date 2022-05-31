Jordan Station restaurant named 4th best in the country

A Niagara restaurant has cracked the top five of the country's best.

The list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.



The list of Canada's 100 best restaurants named Restaurant Pearl Morissette in Jordan Station as the 4th best in the country.

In reviewing Restaurant Pearl Morissette the list says, "Seasonal ingredients — many sourced by full-time forager and decorator Deirdre Fraser (aka the Plant Wizard) or grown on their own regenerative farm — are prepared with a very contemporary European sensibility. Think plump oysters lightly smoked over pine and dressed with fermented radish, or raw scallop with cantaloupe juice and sassafras, or chargrilled mustard greens with powdered seaweed and cured scallop roe, or roast carrots with cured ham and spruce. Many dishes have a flavour note that is both unexpected — is that sunchoke purée in the apple tart? — and yet belongs so emphatically that you wonder why you haven’t had it before."

The list named Published on Main the Number One culinary place to be, the first time a Vancouver restaurant has earned top spot on the list, while Major Tom in Calgary was named the best new eatery.



Other top ranked restaurants include Montreal's Vin Mon Lapin; Mimi Chinese in Toronto and Nupo in Calgary.



The rankings were revealed at an event in Toronto Monday night, less than three weeks after the Michelin Guide announced it was heading north of the 49th parallel for the first time with a guide to Toronto.



This is the seventh edition of the list, which is chosen by 100 industry insiders and published by food writer Jacob Richler.



He said the Top 100 list is populated by more new restaurants this year, prompting him to also publish a list of Canada's 20 Best New Restaurants.

Check out the full top 100 HERE.