Jordan Village in Niagara getting new sidewalks, cycle lanes and other improvements

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held to mark the start of the Jordan Village Improvement Project.

The project, to rebuild and improve infrastructure in Jordan Village, includes the construction of new sidewalks, and cycle lanes.

Work is expected to continue throughout the year, with another stage starting next year.

The project is expected to encourage active transportation and enhance the area for residents, businesses and visitors.

Businesses in Jordan Village will remain open during construction.

"The Jordan Village Improvement Project has been over a decade in preparation, and today marks a significant project milestone," said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. "I am proud of the joint vision in redeveloping our historic location that will only enhance this premier tourist destination and shine a light on the quality, local shopping opportunities here in Jordan Village and in all of Lincoln's business districts."

“Project improvements include underground, surface, and aesthetic enhancements,” said Ward 3 Councillor Mike Mikolic. “An impressive and extensive list of features will complete this project – these include active transportation facilities for local residents and visitors to enjoy and stay safe such as sidewalks on all streets and a dedicated cycle path on both boulevards along Nineteenth Street. I know the finished project will be worth waiting for.”

“Public and pedestrian safety is a priority for this project. This will be achieved through several improvements including a new signalized intersection at King Street and Nineteenth Street, the installation of crosswalks at all intersections and a pedestrian crossover on Main Street,” said Ward 3 Councillor Paul MacPherson. “The launch of this project is also on the heels of Lincoln’s new tourism brand and destination identity, Niagara Benchlands. It is truly an exciting time for our community.”