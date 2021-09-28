Jordan woman wins $6 million Lotto 6/49 prize

A 65 year old woman from Jordan is taking home a $6 million Lotto 6/49 prize.

Retiree Maria Waszczuk is claiming the big win from the July 24th draw.

She says when she checked her ticket, she couldn't believe it at first. "I went out to my car and sat there for a while before going home." She says she told her husband about the win right away.

She plans to use her winnings to travel, but will also share some with her family. "It's a strange feeling. It gives you a comfort when you don't need to worry about your financials."

The winning ticket was bought at Pioneer Verve on South Service Road in Beamsville.