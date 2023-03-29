Joss Stone will bring '20 Years of Soul' tour to Niagara this summer

Joss Stone will bring her '20 Years of Soul' tour to Niagara Falls in the summer.

The Grammy and Brit award-winning artist is set to play the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino on August 26th.

“Joss Stone is without question among the most iconic soul singers of the modern era, she’s a naturally gifted vocalist and songwriter,” says Cathy Price, Vice President Marketing, Niagara Casinos. “It will be so thrilling to watch her bring 20 Years of Soul to the stage this summer.”

Tickets for Joss Stone: 20 Years of Soul go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m.