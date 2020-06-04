Judge: $750K bail for 3 ex-officers accused in Floyd's death

A judge has set bail at $750,000 apiece for three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting in the death of George Floyd.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng made their first appearances Thursday in Hennepin County District Court.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired them last week and they were arrested Wednesday.

Bystander video shows a fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee to Floyd's neck until he stops moving.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's May 25 death.

If convicted of aiding and abetting murder, Thao, Lane and Kueng face a maximum 40 years in prison.

Hennepin County Jail