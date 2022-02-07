Judge grants injunction against honking in downtown Ottawa

Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean has granted a 10-day injunction to prevent truckers parked on city streets in downtown Ottawa from honking their horns incessantly.



McLean says the injunction is temporary because he needs to hear more evidence, but has heard enough to make this ruling today.



McLean will hear further submissions from lawyers on how the injunction could be enforced, so today's court hearing will continue.



Paul Champ, a lawyer representing Ottawa residents in a proposed multimillion-dollar class-action lawsuit, had argued the loud and prolonged honking is causing irreparable harm.



Keith Wilson, representing three of the respondents in the case, had told McLean the ruling on the injunction would carry national importance.