Judge rules Toronto van attacker is criminally responsible for 2018 attack

Justice Anne Molloy has ruled the Toronto Van Attacker is guilty on all 26 counts on the indictment.

Judge Molloy decided the attacker, who she would only refer to as 'John Doe,' is criminally responsible for his actions and says he desperately wanted to achieve fame and notoriety.

During her decision, Molloy said, "It was clear Mr. Doe killed and injured these people and intended to do that."

She says he knew his actions were legally wrong, but experts disagreed on whether he knew his actions were morally wrong.

"It is clear to me that Mr. Doe knew that his actions would be seen by the vast majority of society as morally wrong." Molloy said. "I find that the defence has failed to meet it onus on this point. Mr. Doe thought about committing these crimes over a considerable period of crime, and made the decision to proceed."

Molloy hoped in the future all media outlets would use 'careful consideration' to withholding the name of perpetrators seeking attention.

On that sunny day in April 2018, 10 people were killed and 16 others were hurt when the driver of a rental van mounted the sidewalk, striking pedestrians.

The man admitted to planning and carrying out the attack, but his lawyers argued he should not be held criminally responsible due to his autism spectrum disorder.

He had pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 of attempted murder.

Proceedings will continue on March 18th.