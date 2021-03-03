Judge to deliver verdict on Toronto van attack trial via Youtube later today
A verdict is expected today in the Toronto van attack trial.
Justice Anne Molloy will give her decision live on Youtube later this morning as Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 count of attempted murder.
His defence team has argued the 28 year old man should not be held criminally responsible for his actions due to his autism spectrum disorder.
Minassian has admitted to deliberately planning and carrying out the attack in 2018, when he drove a rental van along a busy Toronto sidewalk, hitting multiple pedestrians.
-
Council Recap Mar 3 – Niagara Falls Mayor Jim DiodatiCouncil Recap Mar 3 – Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati
-
Child Care in Canada – what’s the best approach?Tim talks to Dr. Kate Bezanson, Brock U Associate Professor, Sociology and Associate Dean, Social Sciences, on the need for a national child care strategy.
-
view from the drive - Wish you kept 'em allview from the drive - Wish you kept 'em all