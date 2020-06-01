June 1st news and notes



It is the first of the month and there are some COVID-19 related changes you should be aware of.

Starting today, electricity rates will go up nearly three cents a kilowatt hour.

The province is extending the flat rate that went into effect at the start of the pandemic for another five months, but this time the rate will be set at 12.8 cents a kilowatt hour.

The free parking at Niagara hospitals comes to an end today.

Niagara Health is reinstating parking fees at all sites for the public, staff and doctors.

Large item curbside collection resumes today in Niagara but be aware there is a limit on the number of pickups and bookings Emterra will conduct each day.

Also starting today, backcountry camping will be available at Ontario Parks and day use activities are being expanded to include picnicking and off leash pet areas.

And last but not least, drive in movie theatres and batting cages can reopen.

If you log on to the website for Niagara's only drive in, Canview, a page comes up saying "Opening Soon."