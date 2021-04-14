iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Juno Awards postpone show date to June 6 amid COVID-19 pandemic

guitar

Organizers of the Juno Awards say they've postponed this year's 50th anniversary celebration until June 6 ``out of an abundance of caution in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.''

It's the second delay for the show, which was pushed from March until May 16 in hopes that some performances could be held outdoors.

More coming.
 

Latest Audio