Juno-nominated Inuk singer Kelly Fraser has died at 26.

Friends of the musician say Fraser died earlier this week in Winnipeg, where she was living.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Fraser was raised in Sanikiluaq on Flaherty Island in Hudson Bay.

Her cover of Rihanna's ``Diamonds'' performed in the Inuktitut language went viral online, leading to her debut album in 2014.

Fraser's sophomore release ``Sedna'' garnered her wider acclaim, earning her an Indigenous music album nod at the 2018 Juno Awards.