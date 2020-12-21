Jupiter and Saturn draw together for this afternoon's Great Conjunction

It may sound like something out of a fantasy realm, but people in Niagara may be able to catch a glimpse of a 'Great Conjunction' this afternoon.

Astronomy educator Gary Boyle, also known as The Backyard Astronomer, explains you may spot two gas giants in the sky just after sunset.

"Jupiter and Saturn do this every 20 years because Jupiter orbits the sun in about 13 years, Saturn in about 30 years. So every now and then they come together in the same area of sky, but it's every 397 years that they come very close together."

The Weather Network's Science Writer Scott Sutherland says this is the closest Great Conjunction since July 16, 1623, but it would have been hard to spot at the time given the lack of equipment coupled with the Conjunction's proximity to the Sun.

Sutherland adds the Great Conjunction of 1226 was even closer than this year's, and the planets were high enough above the horizon that they could be easily spotted by the human eye.

The two planets have been slowly getting optically closer and closer throughout the year.

The best time to look for the Great Conjunction is a half hour after sunset.

Look to the western sky for a bright 'star' (Jupiter), and to the upper left will be Saturn.

Sunset in Niagara should happen at 4:45 p.m.