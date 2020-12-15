Juravinski COVID-19 outbreak spreads

A hospital in Hamilton says it has more than 60 cases of COVID-19, with infections spreading to more units.

The outbreak at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre is linked to 30 patients, 30 staff and two others.

However, Hamilton Health Sciences says fewer than five people have died.

Niagara Health currently has 3 outbreaks, two at the Niagara Falls hospital, one in Brock Unit the other in C unit.

There is also an outbreak at the Welland Site in their Extended Care Unit.

