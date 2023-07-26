Jury acquits Kevin Spacey in London on sexual assault charges

A London jury has acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations by four men dating back 20 years.

Jurors returned their verdicts Wednesday in Southwark Crown Court after deliberating over three days.

Three men accused the Oscar winner of aggressively grabbing their crotches and an aspiring actor said he awoke to the actor performing oral sex on him after falling asleep or passing out at Spacey's apartment.

Spacey, who turned 64 on Wednesday, pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.